UNITED NATIONS Israel on Friday called for the United Nations to officially mark the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, a day of atonement in September or October when Jews seek forgiveness by fasting and praying.

Of the 10 holidays already recognized by the United Nations, four are religious: the Christian holidays of Christmas and Good Friday, and the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

"There are three monotheistic religions, yet only two are recognized by the U.N. calendar. Such discrimination at the U.N. must end," Israeli U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor wrote in a letter to all envoys at the 193-member world body.

A vote by the U.N. General Assembly is likely needed to approve the holiday, during which buildings would be closed and no meetings held. Yom Kippur sometimes conflicts with the annual General Assembly of world leaders in September.

"On the one hand, the United Nations advances values of cooperation and engagement among nations, on the other hand, it is prioritizing one religion over the other," Prosor wrote. "It is about time Jewish employees at the U.N. won't be obligated to work on Yom Kippur."

