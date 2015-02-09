Delaware judge denies Anthem injunction, effectively ending Cigna merger
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
Canada's Uni-Select Inc (UNS.TO) said it would sell its U.S. auto parts distribution business to activist investor Carl Icahn's investment company Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP.O) for about $340 million.
Icahn Enterprises said in a regulatory filing that the business acquired from Uni-Select would be operated independently from its auto parts subsidiary Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp FDML.O.
Carl Icahn will resign as Federal-Mogul's chairman and member of its board before the deal closes. Daniel Ninivaggi, the company's co-chief executive and director, will also step down as a director of Icahn Enterprises.
The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2015, includes nearly all the assets of Uni-Select USA Inc and Beck/Arnley Worldparts Inc, Uni-Select said in a statement.
Uni-Select said it expected to incur an after-tax loss of $80 million-$100 million related to the transaction in the first quarter of 2015.
RBC Capital Markets was Uni-Select's financial adviser for the deal, while McCarthy Tetrault LLP and Barnes & Thornburg LLP were its legal advisers.
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP was Icahn Enterprises' legal counsel.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WILMINGTON, Del. A judge effectively killed off any practical chance of Anthem Inc merging with Cigna Corp on Thursday as he declined to order Cigna not to terminate the deal.
NEW YORK Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.