China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
MILAN Italy's top lender Unicredit (CRDI.MI) is prepared to do what it can to help Alitalia's talks with Gulf-based airline Etihad but there are limits, the bank's CEO said on Monday.
"It's clear we are ready to do everything possible but that does not mean just anything," Federico Ghizzoni told reporters in a conference after first-quarter results.
Alitalia and its creditors are looking to finalise a proposal aimed at persuading Etihad to invest in the loss-making Italian carrier.
But talks have stalled on the restructuring of Alitalia's debt.
UniCredit is one of the airline's creditor banks.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.