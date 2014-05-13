ROME The chief executive of Italy's top lender Unicredit (CRDI.MI) said on Tuesday it was hard to say how talks between Alitalia and Gulf-based airline Etihad would conclude.

"The discussions are still under way, it's difficult to say how they will end," Federico Ghizzoni, whose bank is one of Alitalia's main creditors, told a shareholder meeting in Rome.

"We need to see whether with a serious industrial plan, like the one by Etihad, it will be possible to revamp Alitalia."

Alitalia and its creditors are looking to finalize a proposal aimed at persuading Etihad to invest in the loss-making Italian carrier.

But talks have stalled on the restructuring of Alitalia's debt, with sources saying Etihad wants a big chunk of the Italian airline's debt to be forgiven.

