Flags with the logo of Allianz SE, Europe's biggest insurer, are pictured before the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Munich, Germany May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH Allianz (ALVG.DE) has bought into a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share sale Italian bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) carried out earlier this year, a spokesman for the German insurer said on Wednesday.

He declined to give any further details.

Allianz took part in a UniCredit shareholder meeting in January, where the cash call was approved, with a 1.06 percent stake.

