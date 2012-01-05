MILAN An upbeat assessment by the chief executive of UniCredit (CRDI.MI) of its heavily discounted 7.5 billion euro ($9.68 billion) rights issue failed to stem a second day of steep losses that unsettled investors in other European banks.

Italy's largest bank by assets has lost more than 30 percent of its market value since setting the terms of a capital increase meant to shore up its ravaged balance sheet.

Its shares were at their lowest since the bank was created from the merger of several Italian lenders in 1998, dragging down the broader European banking index .SX7P.

On Thursday, the stock was suspended five times for excessive losses. It closed down 17.3 percent at 4.48 euros, after losing 14.5 percent the day before.

Italian market watchdog Consob said it was probing the share move to check whether its ban on short selling in financial stocks had been respected.

The crash in UniCredit's shares spread to other banks as investors fretted more lenders would need to follow its example to meet tougher European Banking Authority (EBA) capital requirements by the end of June.

The European banking stock index .SX7P fell 4.35 percent, with Italian banks among the biggest losers, while Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) shares dropped 5.6 percent as traders cited talk that Germany's biggest lender needs to raise cash.

"Bank recapitalizations are the main worry on investors' minds all over Europe. All banking stocks are suffering," a Milan-based trader said.

Under tough new European banking regulations aimed at bolstering capital, UniCredit needs to raise 8 billion euros, a capital shortfall smaller only than Spain's Santander (SAN.MC).

PRESSURE

"We expect its shares to be under significant pressure over the next few weeks, with a likely convergence towards the theoretical ex-rights price (3.41 euros), reflecting the very poor timing of this long overdue deal," said Natixis, which cut UniCredit to reduce from neutral.

The EBA has told Deutsche it must find 3.2 billion euros to reach a core capital level of 9 percent by the end of June, which the bank has said it can do organically.

Two people familiar with Deutsche's finances told Reuters it has no plans to issue new shares. Banks need to submit plans to their national regulator by January 20.

Declining profits in investment banking and higher loan losses will make it tougher for banks to fill the shortfall organically, analysts said.

UniCredit plans to offer new shares at a 69 percent discount -- much larger than that used by its peers in recent rights issues.

But the bank's boss, Federico Ghizzoni, told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper he was confident the market would take up nearly all of the rights issue -- the biggest by a European bank in more than a year and a litmus test of market appetite for banking stocks in the new year.

"I'm optimistic," he said. The capital increase is guaranteed by a consortium of banks.

To spread the risk of part of the offer not sold into the market, the consortium underwriting the issue has been broadened and is now made up of 27 lenders.

Almost a quarter of UniCredit's shareholders have committed to the rights issue, below some analysts' expectations. Days before the issue announcement, private equity group BlackRock (BLK.N) cut its stake in the bank to 1.7 percent from 4 percent.

Ghizzoni said some large U.S. investors had reduced exposure to Europe in the last few months due to sovereign risks.

"But we still have important U.S. and Anglo-Saxon funds among our shareholders and many have shown an interest in investing," he said.

CRITICISM

The EBA's request to mark-to-market government bond holdings has met with criticism in Italy, whose banks own large amounts of the country's public debt.

UniCredit has 38.8 billion euros of Italian government bonds -- 43 percent of its exposure to sovereign debt -- it said in the prospectus for the offer. The document cited a euro break-up and potential deterioration of access to liquidity as risk factors.

Ghizzoni said UniCredit planned to keep holdings of Italian government bonds at current levels, quashing speculation that a longer-term cash injection by the European Central Bank (ECB)could fuel banks' purchases of troubled government bonds.

"On (Italian) government bonds we will continue to do what we did in 2011 at auctions. If necessary we will buy at auctions and we'll then contribute to sell on the market. The idea is to keep volumes in our portfolio at current levels," Ghizzoni told the newspaper.

UniCredit is one of 20 specialist primary dealers with exclusive rights to buy Italian debt at auctions. Italy plans to sell some 450 billion euros in new debt this year.

Ghizzoni reiterated his position that cash provided by the ECB should be used chiefly to lend to companies and households.

($1 = 0.7747 euros)

(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg, David Hulmes and Erica Billingham)