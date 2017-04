FRANKFURT Unicredit (CRDI.MI) Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said the Italian lender would not bid for German competitor Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday Ghizzoni was asked if he had any interest in buying Germany's second-largest lender.

"We are not interested in Commerzbank," Ghizzoni told reporters.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor)