A woman stands before a logo of Santander bank during the bank's 2014 results presentation at the company headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

A logo of UniCredit is seen in downtown Milan, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Banco Santander (SAN.MC) agreed on Thursday to merge their asset management businesses in a deal valuing the new group at some 5.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion).

The deal, confirming a Reuters report on Wednesday, will create one of Europe's leading asset gatherers with 400 billion euros under management and total net inflows last year of more than 25 billion euros.

The two banks said in September they were in talks to merge Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer division but the transaction took time to complete because of its complex structure.

Under the deal, UniCredit and private equity funds Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic will each own 50 percent of a new holding company called Pioneer Investments that will own all of Pioneer's U.S. operations.

The two private equity funds are already partners in Santander's asset management unit.

The new holding company will also own 66.7 percent of Pioneer's and Santander Asset Management's operations in the rest of the world. Santander will own the remaining 33.3 percent.

Sources said on Wednesday the deal had been put together in such a way as to ensure Santander had no direct involvement in the U.S. part of the business.

The Spanish bank failed a regulatory health check in the United States this year for the second year in a row.

"The agreement is based on an enterprise value of 2.75 billion euros for Pioneer Investments and 2.6 billion euros for Santander Asset Management," UniCredit said.

Italy's biggest bank by assets said the deal would strengthen its capital position by 25 basis points.

UniCredit, like many big European banks, is shedding assets to bolster its core capital to meet more stringent European Union regulations.

The operation is subject to the customary regulatory and corporate approvals, UniCredit said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini and Jane Merriman)