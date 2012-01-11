MILAN Italy's Fondazione Cassamarca, a shareholder in UniCredit (CRDI.MI), said on Wednesday it will subscribe to the bank's 7.5 billion euro capital increase.

Cassamarca has little less than 1 percent in the Italian bank.

Shares in UniCredit have dropped sharply since the bank unveiled details of its rights issue on January 4.

Since touching a low of 2.20 euros on January 9, shares in UniCredit have risen 15 percent. The shares were up 5.2 percent at 1035 GMT.

