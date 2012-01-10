MILAN Shares in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) extended gains on Tuesday as the stock rebounded from three days of deep losses following the Italian bank's heavily discounted pricing of a rights issue.

The rights to buy into the 7.5 billion euro capital increase CRDI_r.MI rose more than 40 percent after a suspension from trading for excessive volatility.

They lost around 65 percent on Monday, their first day of trading.

"I'm afraid it's going to be like this for quite some time. There's a lot of volatility and a lot of arbitrage going on," a Milan trader said.

On Monday the bank's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni defended the rights issue but said he had not expected such a sharp fall in the share price.

By 0842 shares in UniCredit were around 3 percent higher, after rising as much as 7 percent at one point.

(Stephen Jewkes)