MILAN Shares in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) soared 15 percent after a brief suspension from trading on the Milan bourse on Thursday, with traders citing a report on a Kazakhstan investor in the Italian bank and a Blackrock (BLK.N) statement on Wednesday.

Il Giornale newspaper wrote in an unsourced report that Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna Fund had bought on the market a stake of just under 5 percent in UniCredit.

BlackRock said on Wednesday its holding in the bank stood at 3.09 percent, retracting an earlier statement which said it had cut its stake to 1.71 percent just days before the launch of UniCredit's 7.5 billion euro ($9.6 billion) rights issue.

Citigroup and Natixis upgraded UniCredit to "buy" after a sharp share price fall last week, following the deep discount set on its capital increase.

