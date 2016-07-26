Unicredit's bank logo is pictured on block notes and pens at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is considering a stock sale worth $5.5 billion and selling its entire stake in Polish bank Bank Pekao PEO.WA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier is looking at measures including a full exit from Poland as well as a disposal of online lender FinecoBank SpA (FBK.MI), Bloomberg also reported.

UniCredit on Tuesday announced a new top management structure and the departure of some senior executives, as Mustier seeks to streamline Italy's biggest bank by assets ahead of a possible cash call.

A UniCredit spokesman declined to comment, saying the bank did not comment speculation or rumors.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)