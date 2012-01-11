LONDON For underwriters to UniCredit SpA's (CRDI.MI) 7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) cash call, the past few sessions have been jittery in the extreme as a slump in the stock threatened to leave them with multi-million euro losses.

Calm heads are now arguing there's no reason to panic.

UniCredit shares, which have recovered some ground in the last two days, are now trading at about 2.57 euros -- around a 24 percent premium to the rights issue price of 1.943 euros.

"If it was trading at, or beneath, or only 5 percent above the issue price I might be feeling slightly different, but there is plenty of room. It is in good shape," said one person involved in the deal.

Other recent bank rights issues have kicked off with premiums at or not much above that level, the person added.

Fellow Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) priced its rights issue last year at a 24 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price -- the implied market price a stock would have after a rights issue -- while a capital hike by Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) in May came at a 30 percent discount.

But with more than two weeks to go until Unicredit's offer closes on January 27, the underwriters are far from off the hook.

"Everyone will be watching the share price," said a second person involved in the offering.

If continued jittery markets see UniCredit's shares pushed below the 1.943 euro issue price, shareholders will have no reason to take up their rights as they will be able to buy the stock cheaper in the market -- leaving the underwriters with any shares they are unable to offload in the open market.

Joint global co-ordinators Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) have agreed to underwrite 10 percent of the offering each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

According to its offer prospectus, UniCredit has already had indications of around 24 percent take-up from shareholders, but only 10.7 percent of those are binding commitments.

In the worst case scenario that the underwriters were unable to sell any of the remaining 3.44 billion new shares in the market, the pair could be sitting on losses of as much as 669.7 million euros each, prior to any fee they are due to receive for their role.

TOTAL FEES

The underwriting banks are in line to share total fees of less than 3 percent of the amount raised, or 225 million euros, according to IFR, and although those in more senior roles will receive a higher proportion of that, the potential losses could more than wipe out what the banks stand to earn from the deal.

Joint bookrunners Intesa Sanpaolo, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and UBS have underwriten 7.5 percent of the offering each, leaving them at risk of a maximum losses of around 500 million euros each ahead of fees.

Co-bookrunners ING, RBC, RBS, Santander and Nomura are each in line to be left with 2.4 percent of any left over shares -- costing up to 160 million euros each at the rights issue price.

The more junior banks involved -- BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Mizuho International and MPS Capital Services, Banca Akros, Banca Aletti, Banca Carige, Equita SIM, Intermonte, Investec and KBW -- will share the remaining underwriting commitment, taking between 0.3 and 1.3 percent each, IFR reported.

The risk that a substantial rump is left from the rights issue could create a large potential overhang on the share price, Maquarie analysts said last week. With the shares under pressure it could be hard for the underwriters to exit any holdings at a profit for some time.

But among those involved in the deal the feeling remains that, despite the dire market backdrop, it is right to push ahead with the offering, given the European Banking Authority's end-June deadline for Unicredit to raise 8 billion euros in extra capital.

"If people have got to resolve a situation that is right in front of them they may as well get on with it," said the second person. "There is no point waiting for things to get better or you may run out of time."

($1 = 0.7826 euros)

(Additional reporting by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by David Holmes)