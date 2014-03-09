China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
SHANGHAI Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) has bought a majority stake in water purification company Qinyuan, its biggest Chinese acquisition in ten years, the consumer goods company said on Sunday without disclosing what it paid.
Unilever acquired a controlling stake in Qinyuan Group Co Ltd, which makes water purifiers, drinking water equipment and water treatment membranes and will complement its existing purification business under the Pureit brand, its website said.
"This deal will more than double the size of our water purification business and will bring together complementary technology from Pureit and Qinyuan," the press release quoted Unilever global CEO Paul Polman as saying.
Qinyuan generated sales of about 140 million euros ($200 million) in 2013, Unilever said.
The Chinese company's founder will stay on as CEO, it said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Samuel Shen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.