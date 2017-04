Unilever Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Polman speaks at the WE Day UK event at Wembley Arena in London March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) is on the hunt to acquire higher-end personal care brands, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investor meeting, CEO Paul Polman also said that high valuations in the industry would not be a deterrent for the right deal.

"We continue to look at opportunities to bring our personal care business more premium," Polman said.

Pointing to high deal valuations, he added: "That would not deter us from doing the right thing for the company long term."