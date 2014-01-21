A logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz is pictured in Tokyo October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

MILAN Italian insurance group Unipol (UNPI.MI) has agreed to exclusive talks with Allianz AVLG.DE to sell the German insurer assets carrying premiums worth about 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

A statement from Unipol and its main operating unit UnipolSai (US.MI) said they expect to agree a deal by March 15.

Unipol agreed to buy its troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in 2012 in a complex rescue that created Italy's second-biggest insurer with about 37 percent of the domestic auto insurance market.

As part of the merger, which was finalized in December, the Italian antitrust authority ordered the sale of a portfolio of assets with premiums worth about 1.7 billion euros.

Unipol did not say how much it would raise in the sale, but Italian newspaper MF said on Tuesday that the insurer could earn about 500 million euros by selling 1.3 billion euros of the premiums.

The assets belong to former Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni, now part of UnipolSai.

On January 15 Unipol rejected a separate offer from Belgium's Ageas (AGES.BR) to buy assets.

For Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, a deal with Unipol would mean a further expansion in Italy, where it already ranks among the top six companies in terms of premium income. ($1 = 0.7383 euros)

