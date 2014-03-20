MILAN Unipol Banca, part of insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI), plans to carry out a capital increase for 100 million euros ($138 million), Unipol Chief Executive Officer Carlo Cimbri said on Thursday.

In a conference call, Cimbri said the cash call was aimed at raising the lender's Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, close to 8.5 percent in 2014.

($1 = 0.7255 Euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)