FRANKFURT German internet service provider United Internet on Wednesday said it had agreed to buy a share package amounting to approximately 15.31 percent of shares in Tele Columbus AG.

United Internet AG said it will have a total indirect shareholding of 25.11 percent in Tele Columbus AG if the transaction is successful and approved by anti-trust authorities.

United Internet AG also said it had no plans to raise its Tele Columbus stake beyond 30 percent, a threshold which would oblige it to submit a mandatory takeover bid.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)