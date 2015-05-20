United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is in talks with potential buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, according to four people familiar with the situation.

Airbus Group (AIR.PA), Boeing (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) are exploring their options for a deal, but a steep $3 billion tax bill associated with an outright sale of Sikorsky continues to dampen the interest of big companies, the sources said.

Even with a deferred tax bill, it could take seven to eight years to get some of those funds back, which would be difficult for shareholders and board members to accept, the sources added.

A bid date could be announced later this month, one of the sources said.

"As previously announced, UTC is exploring strategic alternatives for Sikorsky, which could include a sale or spin-off. We continue to expect the evaluation will be completed by midyear," United Technologies spokesman John Moran said in an emailed statement.

Analysts said in March Sikorsky was worth $7 billion to $10 billion.

According to the sources, the likely cost of the deal, seen around $10 billion, was another big barrier, especially given the current stagnant state of the commercial helicopter market and the fact that larger defense contracts were probably not up for grabs for years.

"While we have no comment on UTC's business decisions and strategy with regard to their Sikorsky unit, we are certainly keeping an eye on developments with Sikorsky," Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said in an email.

Sikorsky's business prospects were seen as flat at best, the sources said.

A minority stake was possible and could help buyers avert the big tax bill, but might not appeal to the larger weapons makers, given the lack of control it would imply, said one of the sources.

"The boards and shareholders would be concerned about that," the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, added.

Boeing spokesman John Dern declined to comment and Lockheed spokeswoman Jennifer Whitlow said the company did not comment on rumors or speculation as a matter of policy.

