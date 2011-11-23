UnitedHealth Group Inc has changed the leadership of its pharmacy benefit unit as the business readies for a major expansion that positions it as a competitor to the largest companies in the field.

Dirk McMahon, who has been leading operations for the benefit plans under the health insurer's UnitedHealthcare banner, is taking over as chief executive officer of OptumRx, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

McMahon replaces Jacqueline Kosecoff, who will become senior advisor to Larry Renfro, the CEO of UnitedHealth's Optum services businesses. The moves were effective last Friday, UnitedHealth spokesman Don Nathan said.

UnitedHealth is gearing up for a major expansion when it takes over the prescription benefits business it had previously outsourced to Medco Health Solutions Inc after the contract expires next year.

