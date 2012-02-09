UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) nudged up its 2012 profit view on Thursday after closing its acquisition of privately held Medicare specialist XLHealth Corp.

The largest U.S. health insurer by market value now sees 2012 earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, up from $4.55 to $4.75. Analysts were anticipating $4.79, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of UnitedHealth fell last month after the company backed its forecast that was below Wall Street's target.

The XLHealth acquisition is expected to add about $2 billion in revenue, and with its 117,000 members, will bring UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage membership up to 2.5 million.

