Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) nudged up its 2012 profit view on Thursday after closing its acquisition of privately held Medicare specialist XLHealth Corp.
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value now sees 2012 earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, up from $4.55 to $4.75. Analysts were anticipating $4.79, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of UnitedHealth fell last month after the company backed its forecast that was below Wall Street's target.
The XLHealth acquisition is expected to add about $2 billion in revenue, and with its 117,000 members, will bring UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage membership up to 2.5 million.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.