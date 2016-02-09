One dead, two injured as fire scorches woodland near Athens
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
LONDON A winter storm that struck the eastern seaboard of the United States in January caused around $2 billion in economic losses, and hundreds of millions of dollars in insured losses, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said on Tuesday.
The storm brought "prodigious snowfall, high winds, coastal flooding, freezing rain, ice, sleet and severe thunderstorms," to the region, killing 58 people, Aon Benfield said in its monthly global catastrophe report.
Insured losses were projected to reach "well into the hundreds of millions", it added.
A prolonged period of Arctic cold and snowfall in East Asia, also in January, caused a further nearly $2 billion in economic losses during the month, Aon Benfield said.
Windstorm Marita, or Gertrude, which hit Britain, Ireland and Scandinavia last month, caused expected economic and insured losses of more than $100 million, the firm added.
