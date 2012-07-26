United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) closed its largest-ever acquisition on Thursday, buying aircraft equipment maker Goodrich Corp GR.N for $16.5 billion, in a deal that will add about $8 billion to its annual revenues and boost its presence on jets of Boeing Co (BA.N) and EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus.

The deal's closing follows regulatory sign-offs from European, U.S. and Canadian authorities, who approved the purchase on the condition that United Tech sell some of Goodrich's power generation and small-engine control units that generate about $250 million in annual revenue.

