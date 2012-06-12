United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) said it was selling $1 billion in equity units to help fund the cash part of its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp GR.N.

The company is offering 20 million equity units consisting of common shares and notes, it said in a regulatory filing.

United Tech said underwriters would also have an option to buy an additional $100 million of equity units.

The company has offered to sell assets to secure EU approval for the Goodrich purchase, its largest deal in a decade, Reuters reported on Monday.

United Tech, the world's largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, announced plans to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich in September 2011.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore)