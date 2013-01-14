NEW YORK Germany's Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) is not interested bidding for TNT Express TNTE.AS after UPS (UPS.N) said it was dropping its 5.2 billion euro bid for the Dutch delivery firm, its finance chief said.

"We're pursuing an organic growth strategy, so we are not interested in acquisitions of any kind in the express business, including TNT," he told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Writing by Maria Sheahan)