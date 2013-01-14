How PPG lost its $29.5 billion bet on Dulux paint
LONDON/AMSTERDAM In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG 's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
AMSTERDAM Dutch postal firm PostNL (PTNL.AS), the biggest shareholder in delivery firm TNT Express TNTE.AS, said it will seek to monetise its stake and create better value for shareholders if United Parcel Service (UPS) (UPS.N) drops its takeover bid.
PostNL had expected to use proceeds from UPS's offer for TNT Express to pay a dividend.
"The transaction between UPS and TNT Express would have maximized the value of our stake in TNT Express," Herna Verhagen, CEO of PostNL said in a statement.
"If upon a formal decision of the European Commission, the acquisition of TNT Express is not pursued, we expect that we will monetise the stake over the medium term to create better value for shareholders, after we have seen stability return to TNT Express."
(Reporting by Sara Webb)
SAO PAULO Brazil's state-run utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is trying to sell assets worth 6.5 billion reais ($2 billion), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.