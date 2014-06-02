Former Uruguayan President and current internal candidate for the Frente Amplio (broad front) party Tabare Vazquez (R) poses with a man after casting his vote in Montevideo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO Tabare Vazquez appeared set to win his party's primary by a landslide on Sunday, clearing the way for him to run again to be president of Uruguay, the country he led between 2005 and 2010.

Exit polls showed Vazquez, a doctor by profession, receiving about 80 percent of the votes cast to choose the candidate for the left-wing Frente Amplio bloc.

The term of President Jose Mujica, also of Frente Amplio, ends in March 2015. The party is ahead in opinion polls.

Vazquez's opponent, Senator Constanza Moreira, won between 14 and 17 percent of the votes, the exit polls showed.

Official election data has not yet been released.

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)