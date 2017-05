A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday struck down an Arkansas law that banned abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy, upholding a lower court's decision last year that had blocked the law.

The Arkansas law violates a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy at a point before the viability of the fetus, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said. The Arkansas law had granted exceptions to protect the life of the mother and for pregnancy resulting from rape or incest.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago)