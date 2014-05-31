A billboard calling for the release of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, held for nearly five years by the Taliban after being captured in Afghanistan, is shown in this picture taken near Spokane, Washington on February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jeff T. Green/Files

WASHINGTON The parents of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl said on Saturday they were ecstatic after being informed by President Barack Obama that their son had been freed after almost five years as a prisoner of the Taliban.

"We were so joyful and relieved when President Obama called us today to give us the news that Bowe is finally coming home!" Bob and Jami Bergdahl said in a statement released through Idaho National Guard. "We cannot wait to wrap our arms around our only son."

A senior U.S. defense official said the parents, of Hailey, Idaho, happened to be in Washington when they received the news that their son had been freed in a deal that resulted in five Taliban members held at the U.S. facility in Guantanamo, Cuba, being turned over to Qatar.

"We want to thank Bowe’s many supporters in Idaho, around the nation and around the world," the Bergdahls said in their statement.

"We thank the emir of Qatar for his efforts. And of course, we want to take this opportunity to thank all those in the many U.S. government agencies who never gave up. Today, we are ecstatic!"

Bergdahl, the only known missing U.S. soldier in the Afghan war, was captured under unknown circumstances in eastern Afghanistan by militants on June 30, 2009, about two months after arriving in the country.

BALLOONS IN HOMETOWN

It was not yet known when he would be coming back to the United States. But in his hometown, news of the release prompted celebration.

“Once we heard about it. We were pretty excited,” said 17-year-old Real Weatherly, who was making signs Saturday morning and blowing up balloons to hang outside the shop where she works. “We want to let people know he’s free. “

The town had been planning a vigil for June 28th as part of a longrunning “Bring Bowe Back” campaign. That celebration would now go ahead but will be called “Bowe is Home 2014,” according to the organizer, Debbie O'Neill.

O'Neill said the community has never forgotten Bergdahl, and had recently refreshed the yellow ribbons that have been tied to posts around town for the last five years in his honor.

