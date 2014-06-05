Thai man broadcasts daughter's murder live on Facebook
BANGKOK A Thai man filmed himself killing his 11-month-old daughter in two video clips posted on Facebook before committing suicide, police said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is showing improvement during his treatment after nearly five years in captivity but has still not spoken with his family, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"He remains in stable condition. His health continues to improve daily. He is conversing with medical staff and becoming more engaged in his treatment plan. He is resting better," said Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren.
Asked whether Bergdahl's improvement meant he might soon transition from a U.S. military hospital in Germany to treatment in the United States, Warren declined to comment and responded that there was "no set timeline" for such transitions generally.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SEOUL North Korea conducted a big live-fire exercise on Tuesday to mark the foundation of its military as a U.S. submarine docked in South Korea in a show of force amid growing concern over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.