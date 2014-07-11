Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan - Pentagon
WASHINGTON Two U.S. service members were killed during an operation against Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan overnight on Wednesday, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
KABUL U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will hold a second day of talks with Afghanistan's two presidential candidates on Saturday with talks focused on "many ideas" about a review of votes and ways to build an inclusive, broad-based government in the country, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
Asked whether the sides were close to a breakthrough on resolving the disputed election, a senior administration official said: "What is on the table is fairly fluid, there are a lot of ideas out there, we will have to see."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Andrew Roche)
WASHINGTON Two U.S. service members were killed during an operation against Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan overnight on Wednesday, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
KABUL Civilians casualties caused by the war in Afghanistan declined slightly in the first three months of 2017, the United Nations said on Thursday, a rare drop that officials attributed mostly to residents fleeing areas of fighting.