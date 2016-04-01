Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH - Valentino, a five-month-old, two-toed sloth, passed his first checkup at his new home at the National Aviary, weighing in at a healthy 3.5 pounds (1.5 kg).
The baby Linnaeus sloth, which is a mammal and is related to anteaters, arrived at the aviary a few months ago after being flown from Florida, where he was born to a private breeder.
Valentino has been hand raised to be comfortable around people and will be part of the aviary's education programs about rainforest species and their disappearing habitat.
"He gives us a chance to talk about the needs of protecting the environment and the rainforest," said Robin Weber, the director of marketing and communication at the National Aviary.
The Linnaeus sloth is found in the rainforests of South America. Adults weigh between 10 to 20 lbs (4 to 9 kg).
LONDON The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Belgium on Thursday extended commuter tax benefits for cyclists traveling to work on any electric bicycles.