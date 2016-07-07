LOS ANGELES - Five newborn mountain lion cubs from two litters have been discovered in the mountains on the outskirts of the city, the U.S. National Park Service said.

The cubs and one mother were captured on video by the park service in June living in the Santa Susana Mountains. The first litter of two females was born to a mountain lion that had been tracked since April 2014. The park service had tracked the mother of the other two females and a male since 2015.