NEW YORK Bows and arrows may not be the most likely accessories for modern New Yorkers but local archery ranges are hitting the bull's eye with armies of new fans.

With pop culture rife with arrow-shooting heroines, much of the fervor is coming from young women unleashing their inner Ygrittes and Katniss Everdeens.

"It was always more of a hobby or a passion for us but in the last three years, it's becoming a business," said Al Lizzio, manager of Queens Archery, which has entertained the bowmen of Flushing for 55 years.

"I would say it's the best years we've ever had," Lizzio said. Pop culture is awash with archers - from Ygritte on HBO's "Game of Thrones" to Disney-Pixar's Princess Merida from "Brave," comic book hero Green Arrow of the CW television show "Arrow," and actor Norman Reedus' crossbow-wielding zombie killer in "The Walking Dead.

And then, of course, there's "The Hunger Games," the blockbuster book and movie franchise set in a dystopian future in which feisty, bow-wielding Katniss Everdeen sees off all comers.

Gotham Archery in Brooklyn has not even officially had its grand opening. But in barely more than a week, its owners say they have been so flooded with wanna-be Robin Hoods that they had to cancel entire days worth of classes in order to safely get any work done on the not-yet-finished 30-lane indoor site.

For first-time archer Lauren Kane, 25, a graphic designer in Brooklyn, it was her status as a sci-fi geek and videogame player that destined her for a recent class.

Kane is a fan of two recent video games in which female protagonists survive arrow by arrow - "Tomb Raider" and "The Last of Us."

But the primary reason she and her girlfriend are already planning a second trip to the range?"My love I mostly cultivated from Ygritte on 'Game of Thrones,'" she said, referring to the warrior woman from the North in the popular fantasy book series adapted for HBO television. "Oh, and Katniss, of course."

"'Hunger Games,' 'Hunger Games,' 'Hunger Games,'" said Gotham Archery partner Ken Hsu. "It's the most quoted thing they come in saying. We're too busy. But good busy."

Hsu said his clientele is skewing decidedly female, making up about 60 percent of customers."When men come, they're usually bringing their wives or girlfriends as a date," he said.

Back at Queens Archery, which has seen several surges and declines in interest through the decades - especially Olympics years - Lizzio said that many of the new people putting nock to bowstring are women.

This time, Lizzio said, the interest definitely seems to be sustained. The only problem, he said, is that although more people are coming in for that first lesson, the majority of them still don't return.

"But if they come back twice, three times?" he said. "Bam! They're hooked."

