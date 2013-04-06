PHOENIX The cowboy now has a home on the range in Arizona.

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on Friday signed legislation creating an annual "National Day of the Cowboy" to honor the Western state's "unique cowboy culture" and recognize its proper place in history.

"Many of the blessings enjoyed by Arizonans today are because of the contributions of our Keepers of the Range: The Arizona cowboy and cowgirl," Brewer, a Republican, said in a statement on Friday.

"These men and women - of all races and backgrounds - are among the truest symbols of the American southwest."

The cowboys will be honored every fourth Saturday in July. It will not be a paid legal holiday.

Arizona, which last year celebrated its 100th anniversary, becomes the fourth state in the nation to observe such a day, joining New Mexico, Wyoming and California.

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Xavier Briand)