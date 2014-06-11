Loud sex sounds stall pro tennis match in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.
PHOENIX A marijuana smoker was arrested in Arizona after shooting at the moon with a handgun and wrestling with officers who were called by his girlfriend to subdue him, authorities said on Wednesday.
Police went to a home in Prescott Valley, about 85 miles north of Phoenix, late last Friday where the woman told them her partner had fired several shots into the air after telling her and her teenage son he had seen Halley's Comet.
Prescott Valley police spokesman Sergeant Brandon Bonney said Cameron Read, 39, was arrested after a struggle and admitted firing multiple times and "trying to shoot the moon."
Bonney said Read also confessed to smoking marijuana before the incident, and told officers he had not wanted to hurt anyone.
He is being held in Yavapai County Jail on felony charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and endangerment, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jim Loney)
WASHINGTON U.S. experts who have been forecasting an imminent North Korean nuclear test said on Tuesday they were surprised when they viewed their latest satellite images of the country's nuclear test site and saw volleyball games under way.