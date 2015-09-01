PHOENIX Tens of thousands of customers throughout the Phoenix area remained without electricity on Tuesday after a powerful storm knocked down power lines and halted flights at the city's international airport, authorities said.

Crews worked through the night and into the morning to restore service to customers from a thunderstorm that brought heavy rains, winds and lightning as it rumbled through metropolitan Phoenix on Monday night.

Utilities Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service Co said more than 70,000 customers lost power at the peak of the latest storm to hit the area.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The storm halted takeoffs and landings at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for more than an hour beginning on Monday evening, said spokeswoman Heather Lissner.

A terminal roof was damaged by wind gusts that reached 61 miles per hour, and shuttle trains were temporarily halted because of flooding.

More than an inch of rain was reported north and west of the airport, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. Localized street flooding was seen throughout the area.

The weather conditions generated about 400 emergency calls to the Phoenix Fire Department during the storm's two-hour peak, equal its daily average, fire officials said.

(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix, Arizona; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Mohammad Zargham)