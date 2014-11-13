LITTLE ROCK Ark. An Arkansas teenager's attempt to land a driver's license landed him in jail after he was charged with driving to the test site without a license and smashing into a state trooper's patrol car and a house when trying to flee.

Damontay Wright, 19, was seen by police driving himself to a test site on Monday in Jonesboro, in the northeastern part of the state. But when a state trooper approached Wright to issue a citation for driving without a license the teenager fled, the police said on Thursday.

Wright's vehicle then struck a state police car, causing minor damage. With state and local officers in high-speed pursuit Wright attempted to navigate an intersection, but lost control of his car and plowed into a residence, police reports said.

Damage to the house was estimated at $20,000, the reports said.

Wright, who was not injured, was taken to jail and on charges including felony fleeing. Police said the license plate on Wright's car had been reported stolen.

A lawyer for Wright was not immediately available for comment.

As for when Wright might actually take the driver's license test?

"That will be addressed when he's released from jail and any fines paid," said Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

