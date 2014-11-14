Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday asked AT&T Inc (T.N) to provide specifics of its plan to stop investing in high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until the FCC sorts out new "net neutrality" rules.
The FCC is reviewing AT&T's proposed $48.5 billion bid to buy DIRECTV, and in Friday's letter asked the No. 2 wireless carrier to detail its plans to limit fiber deployment following the merger and turn over all documents related to the decision.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.