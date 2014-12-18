NEW YORK The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will offer $27 billion in two-year government debt for sale next Monday, which is the smallest auction size for this maturity since February 2008.

The upcoming two-year Treasuries note supply was 39 percent below the peak size of $44 billion set in 2010.

The two-year note offering US2YTWI=TWEB is part of the combined $91 billion in fixed-rate coupon securities the Treasury planned to auction next week.

The government has scaled back its monthly offerings of shorter-dated as its borrowing needs have declined due to rising tax receipts and less spending.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)