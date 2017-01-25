NEW YORK Investors gave a chilly reception to $15 billion worth of two-year floating-rate notes from the U.S. government on Wednesday in an about-face from their sizzling bids for these securities just a month earlier.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year FRN offered 912828V64=, which measures overall demand at an auction, was 3.16, down from 3.80 in December which was the strongest since July 2016.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)