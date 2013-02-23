The jersey worn by Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 gold medal winning U.S. Olympic ice hockey team when they defeated the Soviet Union in what is known as the 'Miracle on Ice', is seen in this undated handout photo provided by Heritage Auctions in New York City. More than a generation after the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, Eruzione is parting with the iconic No. 21 USA jersey, his hockey stick and much of his other Olympic memorabilia in an auction being held by the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions in New York on February 23, the day after the 33rd anniversary of the historic game. REUTERS/Heritage Auctions/Handout

Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 gold medal winning U.S. Olympic ice hockey team poses next to the jersey and uniform he wore when the U.S. defeated the Soviet Union in what is known as the 'Miracle on Ice' at Heritage Auctions in New York City, February 22, 2013. More than a generation after the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, Eruzione is parting with the iconic No. 21 USA jersey, his hockey stick and much of his other Olympic memorabilia in an auction being held by the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions in New York on February 23, the day after the 33rd anniversary of the historic game. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK The jersey worn by the captain of the men's Olympic hockey team in its "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union in 1980 goes on the auction block on Saturday and is expected to sell for at least $1 million.

A blood-stained baseball sock is also among more than 100 items of sports memorabilia offered up by Heritage Auctions on Saturday night. Bids for the sock worn by Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling during the 2004 World Series were expected to top $100,000, the auctioneer said.

The hockey jersey worn by Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 gold medal winning team, was estimated to sell for $1 million or more, according to Heritage Auctions. Eruzione scored the decisive goal in the young U.S. team's 4-3 victory over the highly experienced Soviet Union team - which had dominated hockey for much of the preceding two decades - in an upset that Sports Illustrated called the top sports moment of the 20th Century.

Eruzione also is putting up for auction nearly two dozen other items connected to the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, New York, including the hockey stick that scored the winning goal and the gloves he was wearing.

"I'm auctioning these pieces off because I want to take care of my family, my charity, and to turn them over to history," Eruzione said in a statement.

"They hold no nostalgia for me. I went to Lake Placid for one thing: to get a gold medal. I achieved that and it will never leave my possession. If my jersey can end up in a museum, or with a collector, a team or a corporation that will care for it and display it the right way, then I will be happy."

Eruzione said most of the items had been stored in a hockey bag in his attic in Winthrop, Massachusetts, since the game.

The bloodied sock worn by Schilling during Game Two of the 2004 World Series has been on display in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in that game, despite Schilling's injured tendon in his right foot, which began to bleed, soaking his sock.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna Dickson)