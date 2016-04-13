U.S. federal regulators said five out of the eight biggest U.S. banks do not have credible plans to operate without relying on taxpayer money in case of a bankruptcy and gave them until Oct. 1 to make amends or risk sanctions.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve jointly failed the plans, commonly called "living wills", of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), State Street Corp (STT.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

The three remaining large, systemically important banks – Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) – did not fare much better, but sidestepped potential sanctions as they were not given joint determinations.

The following is a summary of the deficiencies highlighted by the regulators and the amendments the asked for to the "living wills" at each of the eight banks:

WELLS FARGO:

Governance:

Wells Fargo's resolution planning governance is deficient, which put into question if the bank could execute its "living will".

Operational:

The lender has to identify all critical services necessary to support its material entities and regional units.

Legal Entity Rationalization:

The plan lacks clarity on whether the bank's legal structure could facilitate the execution of its strategy.

MORGAN STANLEY:

Liquidity:

Morgan Stanley does not have an appropriate model and process for estimating and maintaining sufficient liquidity at, or readily available to, its material entities.

Derivatives and trading activities:

The plan should include hedging costs associated with actively winding down its trading portfolio and provide more details on the size and composition of the portfolio.

Governance Mechanisms:

A shortcoming was found regarding the governance mechanisms necessary to facilitate a timely execution of the planned funding and recapitalizations of certain material entities.

GOLDMAN SACHS:

Liquidity:

Goldman's plan does not detail the specific level of liquidity needed by each material entity to operate.

Derivatives and trading activities:

The plan lacks details regarding the winding down of its derivatives portfolio.

Governance Mechanisms:

The mechanisms necessary to facilitate a timely execution of the planned funding and recapitalizations of subsidiaries was identified as a shortcoming.

Operational:

The bank needs to conduct a preparedness test to ensure that operational aspects of a resolution could be carried out in a timely manner.

JPMORGAN:

Liquidity:

JPMorgan does not have appropriate models and processes for estimating and maintaining sufficient liquidity at, or readily available to, its material entities.

Legal Entity Rationalization:

The bank should provide specific analysis regarding the recapitalization under a range of failure scenarios.

Derivatives and trading activities:

The company's trading activities are deficient.

Governance Mechanisms:

The bank has not demonstrated adequate governance mechanisms for the timely execution of its resolution strategy.

BANK OF AMERICA:

Liquidity:

BofA does not have a suitable model and process for estimating and maintaining sufficient liquidity at, or readily available to, its material entities.

Governance Mechanisms:

The plan does not include triggers to inject capital and liquidity into the bank's material entities.

Derivatives and trading activities:

The firm's plan to wind down its derivatives portfolio was found to be deficient.

CITIGROUP:

Governance Mechanisms:

The regulators identified a shortcoming regarding Citigroup's governance mechanisms necessary to facilitate a timely execution of the planned funding and recapitalization of its subsidiaries.

Derivatives and trading activities:

A shortcoming was found in the bank's plan to wind down derivatives positions in its non-core businesses.

Liquidity:

The plan does not indicate that the company had developed a process to fully estimate the amount of minimum operating liquidity.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON:

Operational:

The bank's strategy to address continuation of critical operations in resolution is deficient.

Legal Entity Rationalization:

The bank's legal entity structure has deficiencies.

STATE STREET:

Operational:

The bank needs to identify all critical services and maintain a mapping of how and where these services support its core business lines.

Legal Entity Rationalization:

The plan must include an adequate framework for determining when the benefits of resolution planning outweigh increasing complexity.

Capital:

The methodology used to determine the capital needed by material entities at the point of resolution to support the execution of the resolution strategy is deficient.

Liquidity:

The bank does not have a proper model and process for estimating its liquidity needs to fund material entities.

