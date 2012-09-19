Forbes magazine on Wednesday released its 2012 ranking of the richest people in America.

Below are the top 10, as estimated by the magazine. The full list can be seen at www.forbes.com/forbes400

1. Bill Gates, Medina, Wash., $66 billion

2. Warren Buffett, Omaha, $46 billion

3. Larry Ellison, Woodside, Calif., $41 billion

4. Charles Koch, Wichita, Kan., $31 billion

5. David Koch, New York City, $31 billion

6. Christy Walton & family, Jackson, Wyo., $27.9 billion

7. Jim Walton, Bentonville, Ark., $26.8 billion

8. Alice Walton, Fort Worth, Texas, $26.3 billion

9. S. Robson Walton, Bentonville, Ark., $26.1 billion

10. Michael Bloomberg, New York City, $25 billion

(Reporting by Paul Thomasch)