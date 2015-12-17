NEW YORK The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published data for the production of biofuels credits for November 2015 on its website on Thursday.

The data is the same as that published by Reuters from a different part of the U.S. environmental regulator's website on Tuesday. The EPA subsequently removed the data from that page and has now released it officially.

"The information was inadvertently posted early," an EPA spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bill Rigby and Andrew Hay)