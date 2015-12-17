NEW YORK The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has removed data for production of biofuels credits for November 2015 from its website and said it plans to re-release the data by Monday, Dec. 21, after the report was not generated with the correct data.

The agency will rerun the monthly report for November 2015, EPA said in an emailed notice. It has also reissued daily transaction data for Dec. 12 through Dec. 14.

Data published on Tuesday had been retracted from the website.

A EPA spokeswoman did not respond immediately to request for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Alan Crosby)