NEW YORK The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations turned lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book on regional U.S. economic conditions showed little sign of price pressures from early April to late May.

At 2:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.83 percent, down almost half a basis point from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. US10YTIP=TWEB USBEI10Y=RR

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)