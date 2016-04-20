NEW YORK The U.S. bond market's gauges of investors' inflation expectations rose on Wednesday to their highest in about 2-1/2 weeks as oil futures climbed on a smaller-than-forecast increase in U.S. crude inventories.

Oil prices reversed initial losses on the latest stock build data and speculation that major producers might convene in Russia in May for another attempt to freeze output.

Producers who met in Doha, Qatar on Sunday failed to reach a pact to deal with global oversupply and sluggish demand.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy on investors' inflation outlook.

The rebound in oil futures revived bets on an acceleration in price growth, pushing core inflation toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, analysts said.

"On the margin, it's a positive for TIPS," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate last traded at 1.49 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday's close, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year breakeven rate edged up 2 basis points to 1.64 percent.

U.S. oil futures jumped nearly 4 percent to $42.74 a barrel, erasing losses sparked by the ending of a Kuwaiti strike.

The improved outlook on U.S. inflation came in advance of a $16 billion auction of five-year TIPS on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)