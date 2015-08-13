A customer picks up a copy of author Harper Lee's novel ''Go Set a Watchman'' at a Waterstones bookstore in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Harper Lee's "Go Set a Watchman" spent a fourth consecutive week at the top of the U.S. fiction bestsellers list on Thursday, edging out a new thriller novel from James Patterson.

Data released from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Go Set a Watchman" 1

Harper Lee (Harper, $27.99)

2. "Alert" -

Patterson/Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28)

3. "The Girl on the Train" 2

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)

4. "Circling The Sun" 3

Paula McLain (Ballantine, $28)

5. "Dragonbane" -

Sherrilyn Kenyon (St. Martin's, $27.99)

6. "Deadly Assets" -

Griffin/Butterworth (Putnam, $27.95)

7. "Code of Conduct" 5

Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99)

8. "The English Spy" 4

Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99)

9. "Luckiest Girl Alive" 15

Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster, $25)

10. "The Nightingale" 11

Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99)

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Plunder and Deceit" -

Mark R. Levin (S&S/Threshold, $27)

2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" 1

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)

3. "Between the World and Me" 2

Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24)

4. "Self-Help" 3

Miranda Sings (S&S/Gallery, $22.99)

5. "The Wright Brothers" 4

David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30)

6. "Destiny" -

T.D. Jakes (Hachette/FaithWords, $25)

7. "My Fight/Your Fight" 24

Ronda Rousey (Regan Arts, $27.95)

8. "Modern Romance" 5

Aziz Ansari (Penguin Press, $ 28.95)

9. "Down the Rabbit Hole" 7

Holly Madison (Morrow/Dey Street, $25.99)

10. "The Whole 30" 10

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

