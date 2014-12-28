Cast members (L to R) Takamasa Ishihara, Garrett Hedlund and Jai Courtney pose at the premiere of 'Unbroken' at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 15, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on December 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Evangeline Lilly poses at the premiere of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on December 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Elijah Wood poses at the premiere of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK The last movie of Peter Jackson's three "Hobbit" films rode to a second consecutive win atop U.S. and Canadian weekend box office charts, selling $41.4 million worth of tickets to triumph over new releases "Unbroken" and "Into the Woods."

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" grabbed another $13.1 million from Christmas day screenings for a combined four-day total through Sunday of $54.5 million and a domestic haul of $168.5 million since its Dec. 17 release, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

Director Angelina Jolie's World War Two drama "Unbroken" finished second with $31.7 million after winning the box office duel on Christmas, narrowly edging out another new film, the musical "Into The Woods" which claimed the No. 3 spot with $31 million.

"Unbroken," Jolie's second directorial effort, tells the real-life story of Olympic runner Louis Zamperini's two years as a prisoner of war in Japan.

"None of us ever would have thought a picture like this -- an inspirational story about a World War Two hero and Olympian -- would have performed at this level," said Nikki Rocco, president for domestic distribution at Universal Pictures, the Comcast Corp unit that released the film.

"We would have been happy at $25 million," Rocco said, adding that the release had capped Universal's most profitable year.

"Into The Woods," the adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical which puts a dark spin on fairy tales, stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp.

The film, which saw the biggest opening in history for a screen adaptation of a Broadway musical, added $15.1 million from Christmas day screenings for a four-day total of $46.1 million, distributor Walt Disney Co. said.

"Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" took fourth place in its second week of release with $20.6 million, while the musical "Annie" rounded out the top five with $16.6 million. In a rare feat, box office sales for both films exceeded their opening weekend numbers.

Another new release, "The Gambler," opened in seventh with $9.3 million, behind "The Hunger Games"' $10 million take. The low-budget film, which stars Mark Wahlberg, is a remake of the 1974 James Caan classic about a professor with a devastating weakness for high-stakes gambling.

The relatively solid box office numbers put Hollywood on track to end the year down just over five percent from 2013's record performance, an improvement over the double-digit falloff that was in place during the summer, according to Rentrak.

Time Warner Inc.'s Warner Bros. released "The Hobbit."

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)